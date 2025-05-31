Somerset Trust Co Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.50 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.89.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

