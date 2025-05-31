Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $738.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $776.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

