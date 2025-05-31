Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.6% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $809,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $12,212,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,876.48. The trade was a 98.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.72, for a total value of $2,397,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,068.52. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,348 shares of company stock valued at $139,087,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,210.00 to $1,222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,122.33.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,202.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,059.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $974.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.04 and a twelve month high of $1,215.91. The company has a market capitalization of $511.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

