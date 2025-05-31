Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average is $41.39. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $42.09.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

