Capri’s (CPRI) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Capri’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. Capri has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capri by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

