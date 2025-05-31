UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,221 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.48% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $11,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price target on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $47.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.65. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $80,776.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,990. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,302.50. This trade represents a 23.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,180. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

