Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 500,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,596 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,008,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,385,000 after purchasing an additional 221,561 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,388,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,848,000 after acquiring an additional 584,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,916,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,146,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,658,000 after acquiring an additional 486,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 494,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAAS opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.59. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.62 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

