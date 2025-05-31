Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $10.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.59.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.34.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Stefano Pessina purchased 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 145,621,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $58,241,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,740,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $72,215,000 after buying an additional 5,036,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $38,457,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,223.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,582,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311,682 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,572,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $303,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

