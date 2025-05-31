Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Decreases By 74.7%

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 74.7% from the April 30th total of 58,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 187,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.05.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 138.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. Barclays downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

