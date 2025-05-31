Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mesa Laboratories from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 1.9%

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $102.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $557.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.97. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $83.68 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -1.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 21,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.91, for a total value of $2,602,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,887.67. The trade was a 32.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 573,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 384,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 264,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 99,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

