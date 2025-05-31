Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price objective on Northrim BanCorp from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

NRIM stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $507.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.93. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $92.45.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $45.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 18.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrim BanCorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the first quarter worth about $413,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 30.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 22,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 171.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

See Also

