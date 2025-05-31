Brokerages Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

DAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:DAR opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.88%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.