iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Sell”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.91.

iQIYI Price Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). iQIYI had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $988.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 393,834 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,667,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 756,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,293,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 502,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Further Reading

