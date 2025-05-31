Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $9.79. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 177,486 shares trading hands.

Energy Services of America Stock Down 4.5%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.