National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGG. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $323,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG opened at $71.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61. National Grid has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $2.0345 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

