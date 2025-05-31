Brokerages Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) PT at C$13.14

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Computer Modelling Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance

In other Computer Modelling Group news, Senior Officer Pramod Jain bought 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$107,011.11. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$47,668.50. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 43,910 shares of company stock worth $326,237 and have sold 17,985 shares worth $139,469. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.