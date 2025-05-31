Brokerages Set Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) PT at C$13.14

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.14.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. CIBC reduced their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on Computer Modelling Group
Insiders Place Their Bets
Computer Modelling Group Stock Performance
Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62. Computer Modelling Group has a 1-year low of C$6.58 and a 1-year high of C$14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$544.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.
Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 65.95%.
About Computer Modelling Group
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Computer Modelling Group
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.