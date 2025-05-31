RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. RE/MAX has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

In other news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,579.72. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in RE/MAX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

