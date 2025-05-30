Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Intapp were worth $54,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Intapp by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intapp from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intapp news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 857,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,991,837.50. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 14,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $785,267.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,207 shares of company stock worth $14,076,429 over the last ninety days. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intapp Price Performance

Shares of INTA opened at $54.44 on Friday. Intapp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $77.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $129.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

