Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 113,084 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113,084 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $52,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $270.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

