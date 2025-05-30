Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $47.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

