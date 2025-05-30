hVIVO (LON:HVO) Stock Price Down 46.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of hVIVO plc (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) dropped 46.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 8.61 ($0.12). Approximately 64,541,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,889% from the average daily volume of 3,244,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.20 ($0.22).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of hVIVO in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Get hVIVO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on hVIVO

hVIVO Trading Down 44.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.68 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.26.

hVIVO (LON:HVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX 1.69 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. hVIVO had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 47.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that hVIVO plc will post 1.5492958 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at hVIVO

In other hVIVO news, insider Yamin Mo’ Khan sold 3,062,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.23), for a total value of £520,581.82 ($702,634.39). Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

hVIVO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

hVIVO plc operates as a pharmaceutical service and contract research company. The company is involved in testing vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials. It provides services to big pharma, biotech, government, and public health organizations. The company has a portfolio of human challenge study models for conditions, such as RSV, flu, human rhinovirus, asthma, malaria, cough, and COPD, as well as developing COVID-19 human challenge study model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for hVIVO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for hVIVO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.