Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in May

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days. Currently, 24.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOTT opened at $28.88 on Friday. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $577,600.00, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.33.

Get Themes Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

About Themes Robotics & Automation ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.