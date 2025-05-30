Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $50,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 1,968.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global-E Online in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Global-E Online Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28. Global-E Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.84 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Global-E Online from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global-E Online from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Global-E Online

About Global-E Online

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.