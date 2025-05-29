Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,601 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $92.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.92 and a 52-week high of $116.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

