MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 6,686 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $81.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.26.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.3151 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

