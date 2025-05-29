Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $90.85 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $90,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,544,800,000 after buying an additional 649,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,032,599,000 after buying an additional 267,352 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,487,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,029,115,000 after buying an additional 2,237,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $2,584,490,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus raised Texas Instruments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.41.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.5%

TXN opened at $184.15 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.01 and a 200-day moving average of $183.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.