International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85,778 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $29,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,819,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.7%

IFF stock opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, EVP Stephen N. Landsman purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.28 per share, with a total value of $927,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,360. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,860. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 28,550 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,372 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

