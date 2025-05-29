Stephen Trundle Sells 3,644 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $206,469.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,550.94. This trade represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 16th, Stephen Trundle sold 3,626 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $215,783.26.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Stephen Trundle sold 1,553 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $86,175.97.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

ALRM stock opened at $57.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 323.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Alarm.com from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

