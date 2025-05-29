Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVRA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Savara from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.17.

Savara Stock Up 10.1%

SVRA stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $369.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). On average, analysts forecast that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Savara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,309,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 365,959 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,549,000 after acquiring an additional 57,187 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 927,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 53,054 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

