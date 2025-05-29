REACT Group (LON:REAT) Shares Down 24.1% – Here’s Why

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.74). 193,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 63,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.98).

REACT Group Trading Up 1.0%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £13.73 million, a PE ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Get REACT Group alerts:

REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 6.07 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. REACT Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.07%. Analysts expect that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REACT Group

REACT Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Spencer Dredge acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,219 ($97.25) per share, with a total value of £721,900 ($972,517.85). Also, insider Robert Gilbert bought 15,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £10,085.46 ($13,586.77). Company insiders own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.