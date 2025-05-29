REACT Group (LON:REAT) Shares Down 24.1% – Here’s Why

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 24.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55 ($0.74). 193,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 63,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.50 ($0.98).
REACT Group Trading Up 1.0%
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £13.73 million, a PE ratio of 61.26 and a beta of 0.74.
REACT Group (LON:REAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported GBX 6.07 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. REACT Group had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 1.07%. Analysts expect that REACT Group PLC will post 7.7109602 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at REACT Group
REACT Group Company Profile
REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, crime scene and forensic cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention center cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage clean up, and fly-tipping clearance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REACT Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for REACT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REACT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.