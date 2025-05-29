Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Expands By 277.3%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,428,400 shares, a growth of 277.3% from the April 30th total of 5,414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Stock Performance

UNPSF stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $0.89.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

Uni-President China Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.