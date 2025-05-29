Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Expands By 277.3%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,428,400 shares, a growth of 277.3% from the April 30th total of 5,414,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Uni-President China Stock Performance
UNPSF stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. Uni-President China has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $0.89.
Uni-President China Company Profile
