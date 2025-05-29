Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the April 30th total of 41,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vaso Stock Up 2.0%

OTCMKTS VASO opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vaso had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter.

Vaso Company Profile

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

