Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Down 22.7% – What’s Next?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) fell 22.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,202,367 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Get Hemostemix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hemostemix

In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of Hemostemix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.