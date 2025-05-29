Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Stock Price Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA – Get Free Report) traded up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 302,855 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 372% from the average session volume of 64,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Champion Bear Resources Trading Up 20.0%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.94.

About Champion Bear Resources

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, nickel, copper, poly-metallic, lithium, tantalum, and REE deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 458 staked claims that covers an area of approximately 32,850 acres; the Separation Rapids lithium and tantalum property comprises 8 mining claims in 2 blocks covering an area of approximately 400 acres; and the Plomp Farm property that includes 48 claims covering an area of approximately 2,400 acres located in Ontario.

