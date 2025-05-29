Milestone Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Milestone Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Milestone Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 288.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,485,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,066,000 after buying an additional 31,546,654 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,159,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,494,000 after buying an additional 28,602,115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 39,788,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,907,000 after buying an additional 28,538,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,622,000 after buying an additional 17,759,913 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

