MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $14.08 Million Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,802,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 target price on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $985.00, for a total value of $188,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,020. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,674 shares of company stock worth $2,510,213. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE NOW opened at $1,019.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 149.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $892.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $975.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

