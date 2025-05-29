Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells 107 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Laurie Ann Pulatie-Hahn sold 107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $12,299.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,040.15. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Itron Stock Performance

Itron stock opened at $113.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.11 and a fifty-two week high of $124.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 4,580.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 347.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

