Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Down 22.7% – Should You Sell?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 22.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,202,367 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 486,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$11.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hemostemix news, Director Peter Alan Lacey acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

