Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 736,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,960,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 834,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,211,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Mills by 105.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,232 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 484,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,900,000 after purchasing an additional 46,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.69.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

