Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.

Atlanticus has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of ATLCP opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Atlanticus has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.32.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

