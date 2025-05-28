Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 24090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.26 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Garett Macdonald sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.11, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Company insiders own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It also holds 100% interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; and Wright Property located in Temiscaming, Canada.

