Zacks Research Estimates Onsemi’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Onsemi in a research report issued on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Onsemi Trading Up 5.2%

NASDAQ:ON opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $31.04 and a 1 year high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Elequin Capital LP increased its stake in Onsemi by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

