Ripple USD (RLUSD) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $53.08 Million

Ripple USD (RLUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Ripple USD has a market cap of $53.08 million and approximately $67.42 million worth of Ripple USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripple USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripple USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,564.04 or 0.99803367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,047.55 or 0.99328556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ripple USD Token Profile

Ripple USD’s total supply is 309,043,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,100,129 tokens. Ripple USD’s official Twitter account is @ripple. The official website for Ripple USD is ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin.

Ripple USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripple USD (RLUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the XRP Ledger platform. Ripple USD has a current supply of 309,043,442.84. The last known price of Ripple USD is 0.9994846 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $67,555,170.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ripple.com/solutions/stablecoin/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripple USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripple USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripple USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

