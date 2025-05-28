Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Tyson Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Tyson Foods has a payout ratio of 49.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 15.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Hsbc Global Res raised Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.