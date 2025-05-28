B3 (Base) (B3) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

B3 (Base) (B3) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. B3 (Base) has a total market cap of $103.52 million and $85.82 million worth of B3 (Base) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, B3 (Base) has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One B3 (Base) token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

B3 (Base) Token Profile

B3 (Base) was first traded on February 9th, 2025. B3 (Base)’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,292,670,212 tokens. B3 (Base)’s official Twitter account is @b3dotfun. The official website for B3 (Base) is b3.fun.

Buying and Selling B3 (Base)

According to CryptoCompare, “B3 (Base) (B3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. B3 (Base) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 21,292,670,212 in circulation. The last known price of B3 (Base) is 0.00493216 USD and is up 9.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $58,486,442.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://b3.fun/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B3 (Base) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B3 (Base) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy B3 (Base) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

