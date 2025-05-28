Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHON) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Up 2.1%
SOHON stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.16. Sotherly Hotels has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $20.67.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
