Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Price Down 17.1% – Should You Sell?

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 17.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$10.49 and last traded at C$10.65. Approximately 7,052,541 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,682,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on IVN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IVN

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.45. The firm has a market cap of C$10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.26 and a beta of 1.94.

(Get Free Report)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.