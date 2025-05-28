Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,020.79

Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $3,020.79 worth of Wrapped Islamic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Islamic Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Islamic Coin has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Islamic Coin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108,564.04 or 0.99803367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108,047.55 or 0.99328556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Profile

Wrapped Islamic Coin’s launch date was October 10th, 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s total supply is 20,210,801,329 coins and its circulating supply is 1,844,128,090 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Islamic Coin is medium.com/islamic-coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official Twitter account is @islamic_coin. Wrapped Islamic Coin’s official website is islamiccoin.net.

Wrapped Islamic Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Islamic Coin (WISLM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Wrapped Islamic Coin has a current supply of 20,210,750,754.952347 with 1,844,090,552.5589561 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Islamic Coin is 0.03194903 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,115.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://islamiccoin.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Islamic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Islamic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Islamic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Islamic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Islamic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.