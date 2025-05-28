Vista Gold (TSE:VGZ) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vista Gold Corp. (TSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:VGZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.81, with a volume of 28607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$144.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Vista Gold Corp is a gold mining company. It is engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. The company’s project includes the Mt Todd gold project and Guadalupe de los Reyes gold or silver project. Its flagship project, Mt Todd gold project is located approximately 56 kilometers by road northwest of Katherine, Australia and approximately 290 kilometers southeast of Darwin.

