Parcl (PRCL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $48.43 Million

Parcl (PRCL) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Parcl has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Parcl has a total market cap of $48.43 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parcl token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108,564.04 or 0.99803367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108,047.55 or 0.99328556 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Parcl Profile

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co.

Buying and Selling Parcl

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.11446143 USD and is up 9.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $11,914,181.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parcl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parcl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

